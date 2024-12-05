Vishay Precision appoints Nava Swersky Sofer as independent director

Vishay Precision (VPG) Group announced the appointment of Nava Swersky Sofer as an independent member to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Sofer is a strategic consultant, venture capitalist and thought leader specializing in innovation and technology commercialization. Since 2009, Ms. Sofer has lectured on innovation and entrepreneurship at major universities around the world and has served as a consultant to numerous governmental organizations and financial institutions.
