Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Price Target Increased by 7.45% to 25.76

The average one-year price target for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) has been revised to 25.76 / share. This is an increase of 7.45% from the prior estimate of 23.97 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 33.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.38% from the latest reported closing price of 27.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vishay Intertechnology. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSH is 0.27%, an increase of 4.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 136,278K shares. The put/call ratio of VSH is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kim holds 5,771K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,980K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,117K shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSH by 24.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,996K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,946K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSH by 21.43% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,870K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,997K shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSH by 20.54% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,294K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,360K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSH by 21.22% over the last quarter.

Vishay Intertechnology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE.

