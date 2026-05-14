Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 18.36

The average one-year price target for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) has been revised to $18.36 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $15.30 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 52.31% from the latest reported closing price of $38.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vishay Intertechnology. This is an decrease of 217 owner(s) or 41.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSH is 0.07%, an increase of 57.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.31% to 146,948K shares. The put/call ratio of VSH is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 10,397K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company.

Woodline Partners holds 10,107K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,814K shares , representing an increase of 32.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSH by 15.63% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,558K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 4,053K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,181K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSH by 9.32% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 3,181K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,934K shares , representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSH by 32.95% over the last quarter.

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