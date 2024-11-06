News & Insights

Vishay Intertechnology Turns To Q3 Loss, Revenue Drops

November 06, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (VSH), a maker of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, Wednesday reported net loss of $19.3 million or $0.14 per share for the third quarter, compared with net income of $65.53 million or $0.47 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted earnings of $11.02 million or $0.08 per share, lower than $83.91 million or $0.60 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $735.35 million from $853.65 million in the previous year.

On average, 3 analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.14 per share on revenue of $748.84 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company sees revenues in the range of $720 million plus or minus $20 million. The consensus estimate stands at $752.52 million.

