Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Innovative Power Electronics Solutions at APEC 2025

Vishay Intertechnology will showcase advancements in power electronics solutions at APEC 2025, including new SiC MOSFETs and passive components.

Quiver AI Summary

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. announced its participation in the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) 2025, where the company will showcase a wide range of passive and semiconductor solutions addressing trends in power electronics, including energy harvesting, electric vehicles, and battery technologies. Key highlights include their new 1200 V MaxSiC™ silicon carbide MOSFETs and a roadmap for SiC MOSFETs ranging from 650 V to 1700 V. Additionally, Vishay will feature products from its recent acquisition of Ametherm, emphasizing inrush current limiting solutions. The booth will also present various product demonstrations, including low-profile inductors and innovative thermal solutions, alongside automotive applications like intelligent battery shunts and high-current eFuses. The conference runs from March 16-20 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Potential Positives

Vishay will showcase its newly released 1200 V MaxSiC™ series silicon carbide MOSFETs, emphasizing its advanced technology in power electronics, which is crucial for modern applications like electric vehicles and energy harvesting.

The company is leveraging its acquisition of MaxPower Semiconductor, which enhances its offerings in high-demand markets such as automotive and renewable energy sectors.

The introduction of new high-performance products from its recent acquisition of Ametherm shows Vishay's commitment to expanding its portfolio in growing industries, including industrial automation and medical devices.

Vishay is set to participate in a premier event for power electronics, which could increase visibility and reinforce its position as a leader in the field, attracting potential customers and partners.

Potential Negatives

Presence at industry events like APEC 2025, while showcasing new technologies, may not fully address concerns regarding company performance or market competitiveness, potentially highlighting a gap between innovation and actual market impact.

The reliance on multiple recent acquisitions, such as MaxPower Semiconductor, Inc. and Ametherm, raises questions about integration effectiveness and the ability to leverage these acquisitions for sustained growth and innovation.

The announcement emphasizes many product features without providing financial details or sales forecasts, which may lead to concerns about the company's ability to convert innovations into profitable revenue streams.

FAQ

What new products will Vishay showcase at APEC 2025?

Vishay will highlight the 1200 V MaxSiC™ series MOSFETs and various passive solutions for power electronics.

Where is APEC 2025 being held?

The conference will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia from March 16-20, 2025.

What industries will Vishay's solutions impact?

Vishay’s solutions target automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets.

What demonstrations will Vishay offer at the event?

Demonstrations will include product-focused showcases on inductors, thermal jumpers, resistors, and automotive applications.

How can I find more information about APEC 2025?

More details about the conference and exposition can be found at http://www.apec-conf.org/.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VSH Insider Trading Activity

$VSH insiders have traded $VSH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC ZANDMAN (ExecChairman & Chief Bus Dev) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,535 shares for an estimated $798,929 .

. JOHN MALVISI purchased 8,929 shares for an estimated $201,795

MICHAEL J CODY sold 8,748 shares for an estimated $159,913

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $VSH stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MALVERN, Pa., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that at the Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition (APEC) 2025, the company will be showcasing its broad portfolio of passive and semiconductor solutions that address the latest trends in power electronics — from energy harvesting, electric vehicle (EV) powertrains, and battery technologies to high efficiency power conversion for data centers.





Taking center stage in booth 905 will be Vishay’s newly released 1200 V MaxSiC™ series silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs, which deliver on-resistances of 45 mΩ, 80 mΩ, and 250 mΩ in standard packages for industrial applications, with custom products also possible. In addition, Vishay will provide a portfolio roadmap for 650 V to 1700 V SiC MOSFETs with on-resistances ranging from 10 mΩ to 560 Ω. Vishay’s SiC platform is based on a proprietary MOSFET technology — enabled through the company’s acquisition of MaxPower Semiconductor, Inc. — which will address market demands in traction inverter, photovoltaic energy storage, on-board charger, and charging station applications.





In booth 419, Vishay will be highlighting high energy PTC and NTC inrush current limiting solutions from the company’s most recent acquisition: Ametherm. They include a PTC matrix capable of withstanding 1500 VDC and 1125 J. Vishay Ametherm products are well-suited to growing industries and applications, such as robotic automation, industrial power supplies and motor drives, power distribution for server and AI cloud computing, LED lighting systems, medical devices, imaging equipment, electric vehicle charging, and alternative energy infrastructure.





At APEC 2025, Vishay will also be offering a variety of product-focused demonstrations highlighting IHLE



®



series low profile, high current inductors featuring integrated E-field shields; the THJP ThermaWick



®



Thermal Jumper; the pulse performance of MELF, CRCW / CRCW-HP thick film, and MCS, MCU, and MCW thin film chip resistors; and the thermal capabilities of the PCAN and RCP high power thin and thick film resistors. In addition, automotive-focused application demonstrations will include:







An intelligent battery shunt built on WSBE Power Metal Strip



®



resistors, with low TCR and a CAN FD / USB interface for 400 V / 800 V systems



An intelligent battery shunt built on WSBE Power Metal Strip resistors, with low TCR and a CAN FD / USB interface for 400 V / 800 V systems



A 48 V eFuse featuring TrenchFET



®



MOSFETs designed to handle a continuous current up to 100 A and operate continuously at maximum current with less than 14 W of losses



A 48 V eFuse featuring TrenchFET MOSFETs designed to handle a continuous current up to 100 A and operate continuously at maximum current with less than 14 W of losses



A 1 kW, 48 V / 12 V buck-boost converter featuring two module power stages — each rated for 500 W — in a compact form factor











Additional Vishay passive components on display at APEC 2025 will include the IHDM series of high current, edge-wound through hole inductors with continuous operation to +180 °C; hybrid planar and integrated transformers; wireless charging coils; sensing NTC and PTC thermistors, including the PTCEL series capable of handling energy absorption up to 240 J; Power Metal Strip resistors with high power to 9 W and shunts with low TCR down to < ± 10 ppm/°C; high power wirewound, thin film, and thick film resistors, including the anti-surge RCS with power to 0.5 W in the 0805 case size; high frequency thick film resistors with up to 500 000 thermal cycles; high voltage thick film resistors and dividers; high voltage aluminum, ceramic, and power electronic capacitors (PEC); high capacity energy storage capacitors; military-grade, high energy, and hermetically sealed tantalum capacitors; and robust metallized polypropylene film capacitors, including the MKP1848e DC-Link capacitor with high temperature operation to +125 °C.





Highlighted Vishay semiconductor solutions will consist of the SiC967 microBRICK



®



synchronous buck regulator with integrated power MOSFETs and inductor and a wide input voltage range of 4.5 V to 60 V; scalable microBUCK



®



voltage regulators that deliver high efficiency; 400 V, 600 V, and 1200 V standard rectifiers in SlimDPAK 2L and SMPD 2L packages with high creepage distance; 650 V and 1200 V SiC Schottky diodes up to 12 A in eSMP



®



series and power packages for AC/DC power factor correction (PFC) and ultra high frequency output rectification; transient voltage suppressors (TVS); and analog switches in all major configuration types.





APEC 2025 will be taking place March 16-20 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. As the premier event in applied power electronics, APEC focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business. More information on the conference and exposition is available at





http://www.apec-conf.org/





.





Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is



The DNA of tech.





®



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at





www.Vishay.com





.







The DNA of tech





®



is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.



MaxSiC™



is a trademark of MaxPower Semiconductor, Inc. Registration pending. IHLE, ThermaWick, Power Metal Strip and eSMP are registered trademarks of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. TrenchFET, microBRICK and microBUCK are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated.







Vishay on Facebook:







http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology











Vishay Twitter feed:







http://twitter.com/vishayindust











Link to Logo Graphic:







https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/54378429440/in/dateposted-public/











For more information please contact:







Vishay Intertechnology





Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400









peter.henrici@vishay.com









or





Redpines





Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233









bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.