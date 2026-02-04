Vishay Intertechnology Sees Q1 Revenues In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, semiconductor maker Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) said it expects revenues for the first quarter in a range of $800 million to $830 million.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report revenue of $804.80 million for the quarter.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, VSH is trading on the NYSE at $20.23, down $0.50 or 2.41 percent.

