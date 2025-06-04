Vishay Intertechnology Launches New VIA Series Isolation Amplifiers for Enhanced Performance in Industrial and Automotive Applications

Vishay Intertechnology announces new isolation amplifiers offering high precision and reliability for industrial, automotive, and medical applications.

Quiver AI Summary

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has announced the launch of three new isolation amplifiers, the VIA0050DD, VIA0250DD, and VIA2000SD, designed for industrial, automotive, and medical applications where precision, reliability, and compact size are essential. These amplifiers feature excellent thermal stability, high common-mode transient immunity, low gain error, and a bandwidth of 400 kHz, allowing for accurate and rapid measurements in demanding environments. The VIA0050DD is optimized for space-constrained settings with low power consumption, while the VIA0250DD supports both current and voltage measurements, and the VIA2000SD offers the highest signal-to-noise ratio and bandwidth for high-fidelity signal transmission. The amplifiers ensure reliable performance across various applications, including motor controls and renewable energy systems, and are now available for sample and production orders.

Potential Positives

Vishay has announced the release of new isolation amplifiers, which enhance performance for critical applications in industrial, automotive, and medical sectors.

The VIA series features exceptional thermal stability and precise measurement capabilities, along with a high common-mode transient immunity (CMTI) of 150 kV/μs, showcasing reliability in harsh environments.

These amplifiers offer significant advantages like low gain error and drift, as well as high bandwidth, enabling faster and more precise measurements compared to traditional options.

The new devices are designed to be compatible with Vishay’s existing components, indicating a cohesive product ecosystem that enhances customer value and simplifies application integration.

Potential Negatives

Lead times of 12 to 16 weeks for samples and production quantities may concern customers requiring immediate access to new technology.

FAQ

What are the new isolation amplifiers released by Vishay?

Vishay announced the VIA0050DD, VIA0250DD, and VIA2000SD isolation amplifiers, designed for precision measurements in various applications.

What applications can benefit from the VIA series amplifiers?

The VIA series amplifiers are suitable for industrial, automotive, and medical applications requiring high precision and reliability.

What is the common-mode transient immunity of these amplifiers?

The amplifiers feature a typical common-mode transient immunity (CMTI) of 150 kV/μs, ensuring robust performance even in harsh environments.

How do the VIA amplifiers ensure measurement accuracy?

They offer low gain error, minimal drift, inbuilt diagnostics, and reinforced isolation for accurate and reliable performance over time.

When will the VIA0050DD, VIA0250DD, and VIA2000SD be available?

Samples and production quantities are available now, with lead times of 12 to 16 weeks.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VSH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VSH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VSH Insider Trading Activity

$VSH insiders have traded $VSH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC ZANDMAN (ExecChairman & Chief Bus Dev) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,535 shares for an estimated $798,929 .

. JOHN MALVISI purchased 8,929 shares for an estimated $201,795

MICHAEL J CODY sold 8,748 shares for an estimated $159,913

ROY SHOSHANI (EVP, COO Semiconductors & CTO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $149,525

JOEL SMEJKAL (President and CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $146,958

MICHAEL SHAMUS O'SULLIVAN (EVP Chief Admin & LegalOfficer) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $37,212

DAVID MCCONNELL (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $29,380

PETER HENRICI (EVP - Corporate Development) purchased 1,430 shares for an estimated $21,031

ROBERT BARRETT II HACKETT (SVP Global HR) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $14,750

DAVID L TOMLINSON (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $14,400

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $VSH stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MALVERN, Pa., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced the release of its latest isolation amplifiers, the



VIA0050DD



,



VIA0250DD



, and



VIA2000SD



. These new devices offer enhanced performance for a wide range of industrial, automotive, and medical applications, where high precision, reliability, and compact size are critical.





The VIA series of isolation amplifiers are designed to deliver exceptional thermal stability and precise measurement capabilities. With a typical common-mode transient immunity (CMTI) of 150 kV/μs, these amplifiers provide robust performance even in harsh environments, such as heavy-duty motor applications. The low typical gain error of ± 0.05 % and minimal gain drift of 15 ppm/°C typical ensure calibration-free, precise measurements over time and temperature. Additionally, these devices offer a high bandwidth of 400 kHz, enabling faster measurements compared to traditional opto-based isolation amplifiers.





Each amplifier in this series also features low offset error and drift, reinforced isolation, and inbuilt diagnostics for simplified precision current and voltage measurements. The inbuilt common mode voltage detection prevents failures in current and voltage measurement applications, making these amplifiers particularly suited for demanding applications where reliability is paramount. This series is designed to be compatible with Vishay’s WSBE low TCR, high power shunts, ensuring superior performance across a wide temperature range from -40°C to +125°C.





The VIA0050DD is a capacitive isolation amplifier optimized for environments where space is at a premium and low power consumption is essential. It features a high common-mode transient immunity (CMTI) of 100 kV/μs minimum, ensuring reliable performance even in noisy environments. Its low differential input voltage of ± 50 mV makes it ideal for precision isolated current measurements in space-constrained applications, such as power inverters, battery energy storage systems, motor phase current sensing, and industrial motor controls. Similarly, with its wide differential input voltage of ± 250 mV, the VIA0250DD allows for isolated current as well as voltage measurements.





The VIA2000SD offers the highest signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and bandwidth among the three models, making it the best choice for high-fidelity signal transmission in complex environments. Its linear differential input voltage — in the range of 0.02 V to 2 V — allows for precise isolated voltage measurements for applications such as bus voltage monitoring and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS).





The VIA series isolation amplifiers are designed to provide reliable, accurate performance across a variety of applications, including bus voltage monitoring, AC motor controls, power and solar inverters, and UPS. These amplifiers ensure accurate measurements across high voltage potential dividers and precision shunts, provide ease in monitoring of industrial motor drives, deliver robust performance in renewable energy systems, and maintain signal integrity in critical power systems.





Samples and production quantities of the VIA0050DD, VIA0250DD, and VIA2000SD are available now, with lead times of 12 to 16 weeks.





Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is



The DNA of tech.





®



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at



www.Vishay.com



.







The DNA of tech





®



is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.







Vishay on Facebook:





http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology









Vishay Twitter feed:





http://twitter.com/vishayindust













Link to product photo



:







https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720326503327













Links to datasheets



:







http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80900



(VIA0050DD)







http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80901



(VIA0250DD)







http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80902



(VIA2000SD)







For more information please contact:







Vishay Intertechnology





Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400







peter.henrici@vishay.com







or





Redpines





Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233







bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.