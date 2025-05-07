Vishay Intertechnology Launches Industry's First AEC-Q100 Qualified Rectangular Ambient Light Sensor VEML4031X00

Vishay Intertechnology has launched the first AEC-Q100 qualified rectangular ambient light sensor, the VEML4031X00.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has launched the VEML4031X00, the first AEC-Q100 qualified rectangular ambient light sensor in the industry. This new device features a highly sensitive infrared photodiode in a compact, low-profile package, making it ideal for space-constrained applications such as bezel-less displays. It offers accurate light measurements across a wide ambient light range and is designed to operate without saturation in bright environments. The sensor operates effectively in high temperatures and is suited for various automotive applications, including display control and interior lighting systems. It communicates via an easy-to-use I²C bus interface and has low power consumption. Samples and production quantities are now available, with a lead time of 14 weeks. Vishay is known for its extensive portfolio of electronic components across several markets.

Vishay Intertechnology has introduced the first AEC-Q100 qualified rectangular ambient light sensor, showcasing its innovation leadership within the semiconductor industry.

The VEML4031X00 features a compact design that allows for easier integration into space-constrained applications, expanding its potential market reach.

This sensor offers highly accurate ambient light measurements with a wide range capability and high sensitivity, enhancing its functionality for various automotive and consumer applications.

The product's compliance with RoHS and halogen-free standards highlights Vishay's commitment to environmentally friendly practices, appealing to eco-conscious customers and industries.

None

What is the VEML4031X00 ambient light sensor?

The VEML4031X00 is the first AEC-Q100 qualified rectangular ambient light sensor by Vishay, designed for automotive applications.

What are the key features of the VEML4031X00?

Key features include a low profile, high sensitivity, wide ambient light range, and I²C bus communication interface.

What applications is the VEML4031X00 suitable for?

The sensor is ideal for display backlight control, infotainment systems, rearview mirror dimming, and more in automotive settings.

What is the operating temperature range of this sensor?

The VEML4031X00 operates within a temperature range of -40 to +110 °C, making it suitable for various environments.

When will the VEML4031X00 be available for purchase?

Samples and production quantities of the VEML4031X00 are available now, with a lead time of 14 weeks.

Full Release



MALVERN, Pa., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced the industry’s first AEC-Q100 qualified rectangular ambient light sensor. The Vishay Semiconductors



VEML4031X00



features an ALS and highly sensitive IR photodiode in an opaque 4.38 mm by 1.45 mm surface-mount package with a low 0.6 mm profile. Occupying half the width of previous-generation solutions, the device allows for easier integration into space-constrained designs, such as bezel-less center control displays.





Highly accurate measurements are supported due to the spectral sensitivity of the Automotive Grade sensor released today, which matches that of the human eye, while its IR channel allows for light source differentiation. With an ambient light range from 0 lx to 172 000 lx, the VEML4031X00 will not saturate in daylight, while its high sensitivity of 0.0026 lx/ct allows the device to be placed behind dark cover glass.





Offering a high operating temperature range from -40 to +110 °C, the VEML4031X00 will be used for display backlight controls, infotainment systems, rearview mirror dimming, interior lighting control systems, and heads-up displays. The sensor supports the easy to use I²C bus communication interface for these applications and offers an interrupt function.





The VEML4031X00 features a supply voltage range of 2.5 V to 3.6 V, I²C bus voltage range of 1.7 V to 3.6 V and low shut down current consumption of 0.5 μA typical. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the device offers a Moisture Sensitivity Level of 2a and a floor life of four weeks in accordance with J-STD-020.





Samples and production quantities of the new ambient light sensor are available now, with lead times of 14 weeks.





Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at



www.Vishay.com



.







