Vishay Intertechnology Introduces New Industrial-Grade Solid-State Relays for Reliable Switching Solutions

Vishay introduces industrial-grade solid-state relays with high current capacity, low leakage, and robust performance for various applications.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has announced the launch of two new industrial-grade solid-state relays, the VO1401AEFTR and VOR1003M4T, designed in a surface-mount SOP-4 package. These relays feature high continuous load currents of 550 mA and 5 A, with load voltages of 60 V and 30 V respectively, an isolation voltage of 3750 VRMS, and a low leakage current of less than 1 µA. Their robust design makes them suitable for replacing traditional electromechanical relays, providing superior vibration resistance and reliability. The relays are intended for use in industrial automation, security systems, medical instrumentation, and broadcasting equipment, offering fast switching times while saving board space and enhancing efficiency. Samples and production quantities are currently available with a four-week lead time. Vishay, a major player in the semiconductor and passive electronic components market, emphasizes their commitment to innovative solutions across various industries.

Introduction of two new high-performance solid-state relays enhances Vishay Intertechnology's product portfolio, catering to various industrial applications.

The relays' ability to replace electromechanical relays with contactless optical switching improves reliability and extends service life, addressing industry demands for durability.

High isolation voltage and low leakage current of the relays contribute to efficiency and usability in harsh environments, broadening their potential market applications.

The compact design saves board space, making these relays attractive for manufacturers looking to optimize their designs in industrial automation and medical instrumentation.

What are the key features of Vishay's new solid-state relays?

The new relays offer high continuous load currents, isolation voltage of 3750 VRMS, low leakage current, and fast switching times.

What applications are suitable for the VO1401AEFTR and VOR1003M4T relays?

They are ideal for industrial automation, security systems, medical instrumentation, and broadcasting equipment due to their reliability and efficiency.

How do the new relays improve reliability over electromechanical relays?

They provide contactless switching, making them less susceptible to vibrations and enhancing overall reliability and service life.

What is the availability of the VO1401AEFTR and VOR1003M4T relays?

Samples and production quantities are available now, with lead times of four weeks for orders.

Where can I find more information about Vishay products?

More information can be found on Vishay's official website at www.Vishay.com or through their product datasheets.

MALVERN, Pa., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced two new industrial-grade 1 Form A solid-state relays in the surface-mount SOP-4 package. The Vishay Semiconductors



VO1401AEFTR



and



VOR1003M4T



combine high continuous load current of 550 mA and 5 A, respectively, with load voltages of 60 V and 30 V, isolation voltage of 3750 V



RMS



, and low leakage current of < 1 µA typical.





With their high current capability, the devices released today are ideal for replacing electromechanical relays — which are susceptible to damaging vibrations — with contactless optical relays that provide robust, vibration-proof switching for higher reliability and a longer service life. In addition, their high isolation voltage allows them to be used in harsh environments.





Offering typical turn-on and turn-off times of 1.3 ms and 0.15 ms for the VO1401AEFTR, and 0.5 ms and 0.1 ms for the VOR1003M4T, the relays will provide fast switching for industrial automation systems and controls; security systems; medical instrumentation; and broadcasting equipment. In these applications, the devices’ compact package saves board space, while their low leakage current translates into higher efficiency by helping to keep the sensitive load on the output side turned off.





Samples and production quantities of the VO1401AEFTR and VOR1003M4T are available now, with lead times of four weeks.





Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at



www.Vishay.com



