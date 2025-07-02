Vishay Intertechnology Introduces New AEC-Q200 Qualified NTC Immersion Thermistor for Automotive Applications

Vishay Intertechnology launches an AEC-Q200 qualified NTC immersion thermistor for liquid-cooled automotive systems with customizable features.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has launched a new AEC-Q200 qualified NTC immersion thermistor, the NTCAIMM66H, designed for use in compact, liquid-cooled automotive systems. It features a miniature design with a quick response time of 1.5 seconds and is housed in durable stainless steel, allowing permanent contact with liquids. The thermistor includes lead-free insulated wires that enable easy connection to automotive connectors without needing additional wire connections. It is suitable for various applications, including hybrid and electric vehicle chargers and solar energy systems. The NTCAIMM66H offers a resistance of 10 kΩ at 25 °C and operates effectively in temperatures ranging from -40 °C to +125 °C. Samples and production quantities are available, with a lead time of 12 to 14 weeks.

Introduction of a new AEC-Q200 qualified NTC immersion thermistor, expanding Vishay's product offerings in automotive applications.

The thermistor's fast response time of 1.5 seconds makes it suitable for critical temperature measurement in liquid-cooled automotive systems.

Customization options for cable lengths and gauges allow Vishay to better meet specific customer needs in various applications.

The device's robust design, including a stainless steel housing and lead-free materials, aligns with industry trends for durability and sustainability.

FAQ

What is the new product introduced by Vishay Intertechnology?

Vishay introduced the NTCAIMM66H, an AEC-Q200 qualified NTC immersion thermistor designed for automotive applications.

How does the NTCAIMM66H thermistor benefit automotive systems?

This thermistor offers a fast 1.5 s response time and is ideal for liquid-cooled systems, enhancing temperature measurement and control.

What are the key features of the NTCAIMM66H thermistor?

The thermistor features a miniature design, stainless steel housing, and can operate in temperatures ranging from -40 °C to +125 °C.

How can the NTCAIMM66H thermistor be customized?

The device can be customized with various cable lengths, gauges, and conductor plating to meet specific application needs in thermal management.

Where can I find more information about Vishay Intertechnology?

More information is available on Vishay's website at www.Vishay.com or by contacting their representatives directly.

$VSH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VSH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VSH Insider Trading Activity

$VSH insiders have traded $VSH stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC ZANDMAN (ExecChairman & Chief Bus Dev) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,535 shares for an estimated $798,929 .

. JOHN MALVISI purchased 8,929 shares for an estimated $201,795

ROY SHOSHANI (EVP, COO Semiconductors & CTO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $149,525

JOEL SMEJKAL (President and CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $146,958

MICHAEL J CODY has made 2 purchases buying 3,750 shares for an estimated $60,287 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL SHAMUS O'SULLIVAN (EVP Chief Admin & LegalOfficer) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $37,212

DAVID MCCONNELL (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $29,380

PETER HENRICI (EVP - Corporate Development) purchased 1,430 shares for an estimated $21,031

ROBERT BARRETT II HACKETT (SVP Global HR) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $14,750

DAVID L TOMLINSON (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $14,400

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $VSH stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MALVERN, Pa., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new AEC-Q200 qualified NTC immersion thermistor. Featuring a miniature design with a compact sensor tip and thin insulated wire, the Vishay BCcomponents



NTCAIMM66H



is ideal for the small spaces of liquid-cooled automotive systems, where it provides a fast 1.5 s response time to temperature changes.





The rugged device released today consists of a miniature NTC thermistor mounted in a stainless steel 316L housing with lead (Pb)-free brass, and 0.35 mm² AWG#22 insulated lead wires with a FLR2X construction that enables a traction force higher than 30 N. These wires allow for direct crimping with automotive connectors — eliminating the need for costly wire to wire connectors — while the stainless-steel housing enables permanent contact with water or other liquids.





The NTCAIMM66H will be used for temperature measurement, sensing, and control in liquid-cooled automotive systems such as HEV/EV on-board chargers (OBC) and charging plugs and sockets, in addition to solar heating systems, energy storage systems, industrial drives and tools, and servers. The device can be customized with different cable and stripping lengths, gauges, and conductor plating to meet the need of specific applications, enabling Vishay customers to integrate the thermistor into their complete sensor solutions for HEV / EV thermal management systems (TMS).





The immersion sensor offers resistance at +25 °C (R



25



) of 10 kΩ, with tolerance of ± 2 %, and beta (B



25/85



) of 3984 K, with tolerance of ± 0.5 %. The device features maximum power dissipation of 100 mW and an operating temperature range of -40 °C to +125 °C.





Samples and production quantities of the NTCAIMM66H are available now, with lead times of 12 to 14 weeks.





Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is



The DNA of tech.





®



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com



www.Vishay.com



.







The DNA of tech





®



is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.







Vishay on Facebook:





http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology









Vishay Twitter feed:





http://twitter.com/vishayindust













Link to product photo



:







https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720327227662













Link to datasheet



:







http://www.vishay.com/ppg?29245



(NTCAIMM66H)







For more information please contact:







Vishay Intertechnology





Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400







peter.henrici@vishay.com







or





Redpines





Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233







bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.