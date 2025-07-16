Vishay Intertechnology Introduces High-Intensity Tricolor LED for Automotive and Display Applications

Vishay introduces a new tricolor LED for automotive and consumer applications, offering high brightness and reliability in a compact package.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has launched a new tricolor LED, the Automotive Grade VLMRGB6122, which achieves a luminous intensity of 2800 mcd at 20 mA, making it suitable for various applications such as interior automotive lighting and RGB displays. This compact LED features separate connections for its red, green, and blue chips, allowing for individual control and color mixing based on the CIE 1931 color space. The VLMRGB6122 is designed with high brightness technologies and is 70% brighter than previous models while having a smaller profile. It operates in a wide temperature range and offers high reliability, including corrosion resistance and ESD protection. The LED is RoHS-compliant and suitable for IR reflow soldering. Samples and production quantities are available, with a lead time of 17 weeks.

Vishay Intertechnology has launched a new tricolor LED, VLMRGB6122, offering exceptional luminous intensity at 2800 mcd, which enhances its applications in various lighting and display technologies.

The LED's innovative design allows for individual control of red, green, and blue chips, enabling a full color range for diverse automotive and consumer applications.

This product utilizes advanced AllnGaP and InGaN technologies, delivering 70% higher brightness compared to previous solutions while being more compact.

The VLMRGB6122 is qualified under AEC-Q102, ensuring its reliability for automotive applications, along with robust environmental and ESD performance specifications.

Lead times of 17 weeks for samples and production quantities may discourage potential customers looking for quicker solutions.

MALVERN, Pa., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new tricolor LED that provides luminous intensity to 2800 mcd at 20 mA for interior automotive lighting, RGB displays, and backlighting. Featuring separate anode and cathode connections for the red, green, and blue LED chips inside its compact 3.5 mm by 2.8 mm by 1.4 mm PLCC-6 surface-mount package, the Automotive Grade



VLMRGB6122..



enables individual control of each chip, making it possible to realize every color within the color room defined by the gamut triangle area inside the CIE 1931 color space through color mixing.





With its wide color range, the Vishay Semiconductors LED released today is ideal for ambient lighting, switch illumination, status indicators, and dashboard signal and symbol illumination in automobiles; large-format, full-color message and video display boards; backlighting in consumer devices, home appliances, medical instrumentation, and telecom equipment; and a wide range of accent and decorative lighting. For these applications, the device utilizes the latest high brightness AllnGaP and InGaN technologies to deliver 70 % higher brightness than previous-generation solutions in a package with a 22 % lower profile than competing products.





Providing high reliability, the VLMRGB6122.. offers a wide temperature range from -40 °C to +110 °C, which is 25 °C higher than standard solutions, and Class B1 corrosion robustness. The LED is AEC-Q102 qualified, offers a Moisture Sensitivity Level (MSL) of 3, and withstands ESD voltages up to 2 kV for red and 8 kV for blue and green in accordance with JESD22-A114-B. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the device is compatible with IR reflow soldering and categorized per reel for luminous intensity, color, and forward voltage.









Device Specification Table:















Color







Red





Green





Blue



















Luminous intensity (mcd) @ I







F







= 20 mA

























Min.







710





1800





280











Typ.







900





2200





320











Max.







1400





2800





450



















Wavelength (nm) @ I







F







= 20 mA

























Min.







618





520





450











Typ.







623





527





455











Max.







630





535





462



















Forward voltage (V) @ I







F







= 20 mA

























Min.







1.75





2.5





2.5











Typ.







1.95





2.75





3.0











Max.







2.75





3.5





3.5











Angle of half intensity (°)







120











Technology







AllnGaP





InGaN





InGaN













Samples and production quantities of the VLMRGB6122.. are available now, with lead times of 17 weeks.













Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is



The DNA of tech.





®



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at



www.Vishay.com



.







The DNA of tech





®



is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.







Link to product photo



:







https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720327533357/









Link to datasheet



:







http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80526



(VLMRGB6122...)







For more information please contact:







Vishay Intertechnology





Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400







peter.henrici@vishay.com







or





Redpines





Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233







bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com





