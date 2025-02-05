Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH):

Earnings: -$66.31 million in Q4 vs. $51.47 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.49 in Q4 vs. $0.37 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.18 million or $0.00 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $714.72 million in Q4 vs. $785.24 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $690 - $730 Mln

