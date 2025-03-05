Vishay Intertechnology Enhances VSOP383xx Series Preamplifier Circuits for IR Remote Control Applications

Vishay Intertechnology upgrades VSOP383xx preamplifier circuits for IR applications, enhancing sensitivity, performance, and compatibility. Samples available now.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has announced an upgrade to its VSOP383xx series of preamplifier circuits for infrared (IR) remote control applications, introducing the new Cyllene 2 IC. These upgraded components come in a compact 2 mm by 2 mm by 0.76 mm QFN package and serve as drop-in replacements for existing devices, offering a wider voltage supply range of 2.0 V to 5.5 V and improved features like 37% higher dark-ambient sensitivity. The new preamplifiers are designed to enhance battery life and performance in various consumer products such as televisions and audio equipment, while maintaining robustness against interference and noise. The components are RoHS-compliant and available in two carrier frequencies, with samples currently accessible and lead times of four to six weeks for production quantities.

Introduction of the upgraded VSOP383xx series with the new Cyllene 2 IC enhances performance, offering a wider supply voltage range and higher sensitivity, which can attract more customers in the consumer electronics market.

The new preamplifier circuits provide drop-in replacements, enabling cost savings for customers by eliminating the need for PCB redesigns, thus strengthening customer relations.

The improvements in robustness against disturbances and EMI allow for greater design flexibility, potentially expanding the product's applications in various consumer electronics.

Assurance of long-term product availability and reduced lead times showcases Vishay's commitment to supporting its customers with reliable supply chains.

The press release primarily focuses on product upgrades and benefits, lacking any mention of significant new partnerships or market expansions, which could indicate limited growth potential for the company.

No information is provided regarding competitive positioning or how the new product compares against similar offerings from competitors, which could leave stakeholders uncertain about the company's market standing.

While the company assures long-term availability and reduced lead times, there is no mention of how it plans to address potential supply chain challenges, which could affect future performance.

What is the Cyllene 2 IC in Vishay's new preamplifier circuits?

The Cyllene 2 IC is the latest upgrade for Vishay's VSOP383xx series, enhancing performance for IR remote control applications.

How does the new VSOP383xx series improve battery life?

It features low current consumption over a wider voltage range, which extends battery life in mobile devices.

What are the benefits of the drop-in replacement feature?

Drop-in replacements save costs by eliminating the need for PCB redesigns while maintaining similar electrical characteristics.

In which consumer products can these preamplifier circuits be used?

The circuits are ideal for televisions, soundbars, video game systems, set-top boxes, and various audio equipment.

What lead times can customers expect for the upgraded circuits?

Samples and production quantities of the upgraded preamplifier circuits are available with lead times of four to six weeks.

MALVERN, Pa., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has upgraded its



VSOP383xx



series of preamplifier circuits for infrared (IR) remote control applications in consumer products with the new Cyllene 2 IC. Offered in the 2 mm by 2 mm by 0.76 mm QFN package, the enhanced solutions provide drop-in, plug and play replacements for existing devices in the series while offering a wider supply voltage range from 2.0 V to 5.5 V, 37 % higher dark-ambient sensitivity, and improved performance under strong DC light and Wi-Fi noise.





With their low current consumption over a wider voltage range in a compact package, the Vishay Semiconductors VSOP383xx series preamplifier circuits increase battery life and save space in mobile devices. By upgrading the components with Vishay’s latest in-house IC technology, the company is assuring the long term availability of the products, with reduced lead times, for its customers. And as drop-in replacements for existing solutions — with no mechanical differences and similar electrical characteristics — the devices help save costs by eliminating the need for PCB redesigns.





The preamplifier circuits are designed to be used with a photodiode for IR remote control in televisions, soundbars, video game systems, set-top boxes (STBs), audio equipment, and more. For the remote control function in these products, the devices provide increased robustness against disturbances from different kinds of lamps and offer high immunity against ripple noise on the supply voltage. In addition, with less susceptibility to EMI from 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies — which can cause unwanted output pulses — the solutions can be placed near Wi-Fi antennas for increased design flexibility while their robustness under bright sunlight enables outdoor use.





RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the devices are available with carrier frequencies of 36 kHz (VSOP38336) and 38 kHz (VSOP38338).





Samples and production quantities of the upgraded preamplifier circuits are available now, with lead times of four to six weeks.





Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at



www.Vishay.com



