Vishay Intertechnology Declares Dividend of $0.10 per Share to Stockholders

Vishay Intertechnology's Board declared a $0.10 dividend per share, payable March 27, 2025, to record stockholders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.10 per share for both common and Class B common stock, which will be payable on March 27, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 13, 2025. The company emphasizes that future dividends will depend on Board approval. Vishay is a leading manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive components utilized across various industries, including automotive and telecommunications, and is recognized as a significant player in the technology sector.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.10 per share, demonstrating the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Dividend payments can enhance investor confidence and signify financial stability within the company.

The announcement underscores Vishay's role as a substantial player in various tech markets, reinforcing its brand presence and market position.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a dividend may be perceived as a sign that the company has limited growth opportunities or cash reserves for reinvestment.

The extensive list of risks and uncertainties highlighted in the forward-looking statements could raise concerns about the company's future performance and stability.

The need for future dividends to be subject to Board approval may create uncertainty for investors about the consistency of returns on their investments.

FAQ

What is the recent dividend announced by Vishay Intertechnology?

Vishay Intertechnology declared a dividend of $0.10 per share for common and Class B stock.

When will the dividend be paid?

The dividend will be paid on March 27, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 13, 2025.

What markets does Vishay service?

Vishay serves automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets.

How can I learn more about Vishay's products?

More information about Vishay's products can be found on their official website at www.vishay.com.

What are forward-looking statements in the press release?

Forward-looking statements are predictions about future dividends and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

$VSH Insider Trading Activity

$VSH insiders have traded $VSH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC ZANDMAN (ExecChairman & Chief Bus Dev) sold 20,359 shares for an estimated $340,198

JOHN MALVISI purchased 8,929 shares for an estimated $201,795

MICHAEL J CODY sold 8,748 shares for an estimated $159,913

$VSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $VSH stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:





VSH





), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock and Class B common stock, to be paid March 27, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business March 13, 2025. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.







About Vishay







Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide,



Vishay is The DNA of tech.®



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at



www.vishay.com



.











Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future cash dividends on its common stock and Class B common stock are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “to be,” "will be," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand due to political, economic, and health instability and military conflicts and hostilities; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









The DNA of tech





®



is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.







Contact:





Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.





Peter Henrici





Executive Vice President, Corporate Development





+1-610-644-1300



