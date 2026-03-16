Viscaria Names Charlotte Odenberger COO

(RTTNews) - Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria AB (VISC.ST, 0G3L.L), a Swedish mining company, on Monday appointed Charlotte Odenberger as Chief Operating Officer, effective March 30.

The company said Odenberger will play a key role in the planned reopening of the Viscaria mine.

Odenberger has held several senior leadership roles in the Swedish mining industry, including serving as acting chief executive officer of Zinkgruvan Mining AB.

Most recently, she served as Nordic Mining Business Development Lead at WSP, overseeing the development of the company's mining operations across the Nordic region.

Previously, Anna Tyni later moved into other leadership roles and the company underwent management restructuring during its transition toward mine development and reopening.

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria AB closed trading 4.11% lesser at SEK 15.86 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

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