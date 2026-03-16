Visa's Token Strategy: A Quiet Shift Powering Future Payments

Visa Inc. V is making significant strides in the digital-payments landscape with tokenization, a technology that is increasingly becoming central to its long-term strategy. V’s aggressive push into tokenization indicates the technology is evolving into a critical building block for the next phase of digital payments.

The company now has more than 17.5 billion tokens circulating globally, over three times the number of physical cards linked to its network. This milestone underscores the swift transition from traditional card numbers to digital credentials for online and mobile transactions. Instead of transmitting sensitive card data, tokenization generates a unique digital substitute that can only be used within a specific transaction or merchant environment.

For merchants, the benefits extend beyond fraud protection. Tokens can boost transaction approval rates and reduce friction in repeat purchases, especially for subscription services and cards on file payments. As checkout experiences become more streamlined, technology helps businesses capture sales that might otherwise fail due to outdated card information or security concerns.

Innovations such as automated purchases, embedded finance and AI-driven shopping experiences increasingly depend on secure, programmable payment credentials. Tokens provide that flexibility, allowing transactions to be initiated across apps, devices and digital agents without exposing underlying card details.

Visa’s long-term goal is to move toward a fully tokenized transaction environment. If achieved, the shift could gradually redefine how digital payments are authenticated, secured and scaled worldwide.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of V’s competitors in the value-added services include Mastercard Incorporated MA and American Express Company AXP.

Mastercard continues to expand tokenization across its network through the Mastercard Digital Enablement Service, enabling secure credentials for digital wallets, e-commerce and card on file payments. MA’s initiative supports higher authorization rates, lower fraud risk and smoother checkout experiences in online transactions.

American Express is advancing tokenization via its American Express Token Service, allowing merchants and partners to replace card numbers with secure digital tokens. AXP’s technology supports card on file payments, subscriptions and digital wallets while helping improve payment security and authorization performance.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have lost 8.2% compared with the industry’s 21% decline.



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From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, above the industry average of 17.36. V carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies an 11.9% jump from the year-ago period.



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Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.