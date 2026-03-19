Visa's Ingenico Tie-Up: Expanding Beyond the Payment Layer

Visa Inc. V recently collaborated with Ingenico, signaling a broader strategic push toward unified commerce. By integrating Ingenico’s Android-based AXIUM smart POS terminals with V’s Acceptance Platform, the partnership aims to bridge online and offline payments into one seamless, scalable ecosystem for merchants.

For V, this move extends its role beyond transaction processing into the merchant tech stack. With features like a built-in gateway and risk management, along with technical pre-certification, this solution simplifies things and accelerates deployment. This is particularly relevant for small and mid-sized businesses looking for faster, cost-efficient ways to adopt omnichannel payment systems.

Ingenico contributes a strong on-ground presence through its global POS footprint and merchant relationships. The AXIUM platform brings a new level of flexibility through app-based customization, enabling third-party developers and ISVs to create tailored solutions for various industries, including retail and restaurants. This not only enhances the overall value proposition but also meets the unique needs of different businesses.

This partnership reinforces Visa’s push to embed itself deeper into the commerce lifecycle. As competition rises from integrated payment players, controlling both acceptance and processing layers could become a key edge. The company’s expansion into unified commerce helps defend its network dominance while unlocking new revenue streams. V’s net revenues rose 15% year over year in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of V’s competitors in the payments space include Mastercard Incorporated MA and American Express Company AXP.

Mastercard is actively building a unified commerce layer via platforms like Merchant Cloud and AI-driven payment solutions. MA’s approach focuses on embedded finance, real-time insights and smooth cross-channel experiences, positioning the company as a tech enabler across various industries rather than just a network.

American Express is making strides in unified commerce with its closed-loop model, which seamlessly integrates issuing, acquiring and data analytics. AXP’s focus remains on premium customers and SMEs, embedding payments with financing flexibility and personalized insights rather than building a broad, open omnichannel infrastructure.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have declined 12% compared with the industry’s 21.1% fall.



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From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, above the industry average of 17.71. V carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies an 11.9% jump from the year-ago period.



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Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.