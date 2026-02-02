Visa vs. Mastercard: Which Will Make You Richer?

Key Points

Visa and Mastercard have each built up strong network effects thanks to broad adoption and wide acceptance.

These two extremely profitable businesses don’t trade at cheap valuations.

It's business as usual for the two leading forces in the global payments landscape.

Visa (NYSE: V) reported year-over-year revenue growth of 15% in Q1 2026 (ended Dec. 31), with diluted earnings per share (EPS) up 17%.

Meanwhile, Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had a better showing. Its top line in Q4 2025 (ended Dec. 31) increased by 18%. And diluted EPS soared 24%.

Between these two financial stocks, which one will make you richer over the long term?

Two high-quality companies

Both Visa and Mastercard possess powerful network effects, supported by incredible adoption of their branded cards among consumers and due to strong acceptance by merchants. They're also incredibly profitable.

Because it's a smaller business, Mastercard naturally has a bigger growth opportunity. Assuming that one day in the future, its market share starts to approach Visa's, Mastercard's revenue and earnings are in position to expand at a faster clip than its larger peer.

Investors can own both

Neither of these stocks provides investors with a good value opportunity. Visa and Mastercard trade at price-to-earnings ratios of 32.8 and 34.8, respectively. These multiples have come down in the past several months, but they don't give a margin of safety.

Mastercard's growth potential is greater, but it's also a more expensive stock. Investors who are willing to look past valuation ratios and that want to own these successful companies could simply just buy both.

Should you buy stock in Mastercard right now?

