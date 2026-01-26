Visa vs. Mastercard: Is There a Better Buy?

The 2025 Q4 earnings season is in full swing, with this week’s reporting docket jam-packed with notable companies.

Among the bunch are two peers, Mastercard MA and Visa V. Both stocks have struggled to gain ground over the last three months, both underperforming relative to the S&P 500. But given the performance, is either more attractively positioned than the other?

Quarterly Expectations

Sales and EPS expectations for both companies have largely remained stable over recent months, with Visa expected to see 14% EPS growth on 12% higher sales. Mastercard also has favorable growth prospects, with expectations alluding to 10% higher sales on 16% higher EPS.

The growth rates here for both companies are quite commendable given their mature natures, likely reflective of underlying consumer strength.

The Valuation Picture

Both stocks are a tad cheap relative to historical values, with recent weakness in price giving a fairer picture. MA shares currently trade at a 27.2X forward 12-month earnings multiple, while the same for Visa stands at 24.4X.

Both values remain below five-year medians and five-year highs. The same can be said for each’s current PEG ratio, which are again below five-year medians and nowhere near five-year highs.

The above-mentioned growth investors expect is primarily coming from continued consumer strength and an overall resilient U.S. economy. Both companies have benefited from this in their recent quarterly releases, seeing higher volumes across many key segments.

Which Looks More Attractive?

The revisions trend for Mastercard MA concerning its current fiscal year is more bullish than that of Visa V, though it’s critical to note that both stocks have mirrored each other concerning performance over the past five years, gaining roughly 70% each. There doesn’t seem to be a clear ‘winner’ here given their similar natures, but the more favorable revisions trend for MA does give it a solid edge.

Both stocks are cheap on a historical basis, with multiples not stretched at all following poor price action over recent months. MA shares trade at a premium relative to V given stronger forecasted EPS growth but otherwise remain fair. Guidance will be a key determining factor for a decision here, as favorable commentary would likely brighten both of their EPS and sales outlooks. Both stocks remain a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

