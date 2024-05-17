Visa (V) Ties Up With SKUx to Ease Digital Payments for Clients

Visa Inc. V inked a deal with the digital payment solutions provider, SKUx, in a bid to provide improved digital payment experiences to selective merchants and consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) companies leveraging SKUx’s payment-based offer solutions. These solutions are meant to address various client needs, such as customer acquisition, loyalty programs, consumer care and recovery.

Under the partnership, Visa clients will benefit from an opportunity to access the digital payments platform of SKUx, which in turn, will pave the way for improved business-to-business and business-to-consumer payment flows for merchants. Therefore, merchants can gain from higher customer acquisition rates and digitization of customer care and recovery, and target product-level spending.

The SKUx Digital Payments Platform, devised with advanced modern platform architecture, enables companies to provide branded real-time Visa digital payments to the mobile devices of consumers in any corner of the world around the clock. The mutual clients of Visa and SKUx will reap the benefits of the latest tie-up in the form of a more personalized and hassle-free commerce experience.

SKUx also utilizes the enterprise distributed ledger technology of Hedera, which results in better monitoring of the issuance and redemption of payments as well as enhanced transparency in reporting.

The recent alliance reflects Visa’s sincere efforts to upgrade its services suite and attract new customers as well as retain existing ones, who may find it intriguing to avail the extensive benefits of the SKUx platform and engage in digital transactions. This, in turn, is also expected to enable V to move more money across various countries and territories and earn more revenues in return.

SKUx seems to be the apt partner to complement Visa’s endeavor since its multi-patented digital payments platform has played a pivotal role in bringing about the digital processing of checks, coupons, rebates and promotional offers. This consumes less time, effort and costs as opposed to the outdated and inefficient physical methods, thereby offering relief to merchants, consumer brands, loyalty platforms, travel companies, healthcare providers and many more. The secure platform also reduces the chances of fraud, which is commendable since digitization often invites sophisticated forms of cybercrimes. As a result, the SKUx platform is being adopted by many of the world’s renowned CPG brands.

Not only has it relied on partnerships to enhance its digital prowess, Visa has also remained steadfast in the pursuit of substantial investments to complement the same. In its recently held annual Visa Payments Forum, V introduced a range of products and services, such as Visa Flexible Credential, Visa Payment Passkey Service and Visa Protect for A2A Payments, in a bid to address varied consumer needs in the evolving digital payments landscape.

Shares of Visa have gained 19.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 15.8% growth. V currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Business Services space are RCM Technologies, Inc. RCMT, Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN and Omnicom Group Inc. OMC. RCM Technologies currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Huron Consulting and Omnicom carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of RCM Technologies outpaced estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 16.97%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCMT’s 2024 earnings indicates an improvement of 8.1% from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus estimate for revenues suggests growth of 5.6% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for RCMT’s 2024 earnings has moved 7.5% north in the past seven days.

Huron Consulting’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 28.39%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HURN’s 2024 earnings indicates an improvement of 18.5% from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus estimate for revenues suggests growth of 10.2% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for HURN’s 2024 earnings has moved 3.2% north in the past 30 days.

The bottom line of Omnicom outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 3.21%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OMC’s 2024 earnings indicates an improvement of 5.8% from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus estimate for revenues suggests growth of 6.2% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for OMC’s 2024 earnings has moved 1.4% north in the past 30 days.

Shares of RCM Technologies, Huron Consulting and Omnicom have gained 46.6%, 8.9% and 1.9%, respectively, in the past year.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.