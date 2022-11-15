Visa (V), RBC Team Up to Ease Installment Payments in Canada

Visa Inc.’s V business Visa Canada recently teamed up with the country’s multinational financial services provider Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) to make Installments enabled by Visa available to the latter’s personal credit cardholders. The solution was already launched across the country last year and RBC emerges as the latest issuer to integrate V’s installment offering with its credit card product.

Following this latest tie-up, eligible RBC personal credit cardholders can benefit from the exclusive opportunity to break their purchases into small and equal payments scattered over a specific time period. The cardholders can avail the Visa solution while shopping in-store or online via the participating merchants in Canada.

Usage of Installments enabled by Visa eliminates the need for eligible RBC personal Visa credit cardholders to submit new loan applications, undergo credit checks or download an app to utilize their existing credit.

Visa’s continuous efforts to meet consumer demand for an increased number of flexible and affordable payment options are clearly reflected in its latest move. Thus, V aims to harness prospects prevailing amid the booming installment payments and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) markets. The BNPL space continues to witness widespread popularity, grabbing a bigger slice of the global payments market.

Going by Visa research, up to 50% of global consumers are keen to avail installment financing from their existing credit card issuer. This shows that Visa’s collaboration with RBC is aptly timed. Consumers are enticed to tap installment payment options as these relieve them from the obligation to cough up the entire amount due at the time of checkout.

Installments enabled by Visa continue to gain momentum in Canada. In October 2022, V announced that it will extend the same solution across some of Canada’s largest retailers, namely Simons, Canada Computers, Soft Moc and Trevi in the days ahead.

Shares of Visa have lost 3.8% in a year compared with the industry’s decline of 22.3%.



