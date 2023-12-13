Visa (V) Makes Visa Direct Available to RevoluPAY Clients

Visa Inc. V recently collaborated with RevoluGROUP Canada’s branch, RevoluPAY, to expand the reach of Visa Direct solution across Europe and bring about hassle-free cross-border money transfers. RevoluPAY, an Affiliate Partner of V, is the latest addition to the list of European financial institutions that continue to reap benefits from leveraging Visa Direct. Before RevoluPAY, the number of Visa’s partners on the list were 100.

The platform boasts a solid track record of bringing about accelerated and safe business-to-consumer, government-to-government, government-to-consumer and consumer-to-consumer money transfers to an expansive recipient base spread across different parts of the world. The solution aims to bring upgraded domestic and cross-border payment capabilities to the client base.

In addition to the power of Visa’s widespread global network, the expanded reach of Visa Direct solution to consumers across the European Economic Area has also been made possible with the technology capabilities and license of RevoluPAY.

Visa Direct enables a RevoluPAY client using RevoluSEND to conduct the digital transfer of funds to a card or account via the app. All a customer needs to do is fill out a form and feed in the required Visa card details or account numbers of the recipient. Consequent to confirming the transaction, Visa leverages real-time technology to bring a varied array of person-to-person money transfers for RevoluPAY customers.

The increased utilization of the Visa Direct solution is expected to fetch higher revenues to one of the leaders in digital payments. In fiscal 2023, Visa Direct processed more than 7.5 billion transactions across 2,800-plus global programs. It also extended a helping hand to more than 500 partners in 65-plus use cases during the same time frame.

Therefore, constant team-ups for enhancing the reach of Visa Direct are likely to drive revenue growth for V in the days ahead. The solid demand for the solution is likely to be sustained in the days ahead since the Visa Direct network empowers financial institutions to process massive volumes of cross-border transactions. Further, the solution is infused with a sense of security, which gives peace of mind to customers. The assurance of maintaining the confidentiality of personal data is of vital importance while conducting any form of digital transaction, as they often remain prone to cyberattacks.

As a result, the digital payment capabilities of Visa Direct have been leveraged by several organizations time and again. Visa remains steadfast in coming up with advanced technological capabilities that lead to the advent of newer payment methods and channels, thus supporting hassle-free money movement flows from consumers to their loved ones residing in any corner of the globe. This November, V partnered with Tencent Financial Technology to expand the reach of Visa Direct to more than 1 billion Weixin users across China.

Shares of Visa have gained 21.6% in the past year compared with the industry's 15.2% growth.



