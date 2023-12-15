Visa (V) Enhances Offerings With Visa Provisioning Intelligence

Visa Inc. V recently launched Visa Provisioning Intelligence (“VPI”) to prevent fraud using machine learning. Visa aims to secure the transactions of Visa cardholders by rating the possibility of fraud for token provisioning requests. This way, it will be able to fight token fraud for financial institutions and provide a seamless and secure environment for transactions.

As the security landscape is constantly evolving, Visa is making continuous investments to protect transactions on its network. Visa has invested more than $10 billion in the past five years to enhance its technology, including network security and prevention of fraud. In 2022, Visa aided financial institutions in preventing fraud which would have costed $27 billion. Therefore, continued investments in this space are non-negotiable for companies like Visa. It helps them combat fraud, enhance offerings and thereby improve payment volumes.

Tokenization is one of Visa’s enablers and a powerful technology that encrypts Visa’s 16-digit account numbers to a token, protecting the data from fraudsters. However, this provisioning method can be illegitimately used by fraudsters and this has led to frauds worth $450 million globally in 2022. With VPI, Visa will help financial institutions detect and avert provisioning fraud before it takes place.

VPI will provide a score between 1 and 99, which is a fraud propensity score based on real time. Financial institutions will get this score for each request for token provision, helping them to decline the request with a high score. VPI leverages a supervised machine learning model to understand patterns from past requests across devices, card-on-file tokens and e-commerce. Moves like these are expected to enhance its value proposition, lead to fewer declines, and improve the trust in its network.

Shares of Visa have gained 25.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 21.9% growth. V currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Business Services space are RCM Technologies, Inc. RCMT, APi Group Corporation APG and RB Global, Inc. RBA. While RCM Technologies sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), APi Group and RB Global carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of RCM Technologies outpaced estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark twice, the average surprise being 13.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCMT’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 1% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for RCMT’s 2023 earnings has moved 11.1% north in the past 60 days.

APi Group’s earnings outpaced estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.94%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APG’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 18.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues suggests growth of 6% from the prior-year reading. The consensus mark for APG’s 2023 earnings has moved 4.7% north in the past 60 days.

The bottom line of RB Global outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 18.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBA’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 12.5% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues suggests growth of 111% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for RBA’s 2023 earnings has moved 7.5% north in the past 60 days.

Shares of RCM Technologies, APi Group and RB Global have gained 78.7%, 63.6% and 18.2%, respectively, in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RB Global, Inc. (RBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

APi Group Corporation (APG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.