Visa (V) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Visa (V) closed at $365.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.15% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the global payments processor had gained 4.78% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 3.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Visa will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.84, indicating a 17.36% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.85 billion, reflecting a 10.7% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $11.35 per share and a revenue of $39.61 billion, indicating changes of +12.94% and +10.26%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Visa. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. Visa is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Visa is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.18. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.08.

Investors should also note that V has a PEG ratio of 2.46 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.17 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

