Markets
V

Visa Unveils Stablecoin Settlement In The U.S.

December 16, 2025 — 07:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V) announced the launch of USDC settlement in the United States. The company said U.S. issuer and acquirer partners can settle with Visa in Circle's USDC, a fully reserved, dollar-denominated stablecoin. With USDC settlement, issuers can benefit from faster funds movement over blockchains, seven-day availability and enhanced operational resilience across weekends and holidays.

Initial banking participants include Cross River Bank and Lead Bank, which have started settling with Visa in USDC over the Solana blockchain. Broader availability in the U.S. is planned through 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

V

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.