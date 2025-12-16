Visa Unveils Stablecoin Settlement In The U.S.

(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V) announced the launch of USDC settlement in the United States. The company said U.S. issuer and acquirer partners can settle with Visa in Circle's USDC, a fully reserved, dollar-denominated stablecoin. With USDC settlement, issuers can benefit from faster funds movement over blockchains, seven-day availability and enhanced operational resilience across weekends and holidays.

Initial banking participants include Cross River Bank and Lead Bank, which have started settling with Visa in USDC over the Solana blockchain. Broader availability in the U.S. is planned through 2026.

