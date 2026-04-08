Visa Slides to 22X P/E: Opportunity Knocking or False Signal?

Visa Inc. V has pulled back enough to make the stock look more affordable than it did a few months ago. Shares now trade at 22.04X forward 12-month earnings, below the company’s five-year median of 26.12X. That reset matters because Visa has long been treated as a “belief stock,” one where investors paid up not just for earnings growth, but for the assumption that Visa would remain at the center of global commerce no matter how payments evolved.

Still, the stock is not exactly a bargain. The broader industry average sits closer to 16.04X, and Visa’s current multiple continues to reflect a premium that the market is not willing to fully abandon. The company also carries a Value Score of D, reinforcing that while the valuation is less stretched, it remains expensive on paper.

For context, Mastercard Incorporated MA trades around 24.56X forward earnings, while American Express Company AXP sits at 16.87X. Visa lands somewhere in the middle, not as richly valued as Mastercard, but nowhere near the level where investors typically rush in looking for value.

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Visa’s premium was never just about its quarterly results. It came from its role in building the rails of digital payments. Visa helped set global standards, enabled interoperability, partnered with governments, and became a trusted brand in travel and online spending. That credibility supported its valuation for years. But the landscape that made Visa feel untouchable is now shifting fast.

Pressure Is Coming From Both Ends of the Market

Visa is now facing competitive threats from two very different directions. On one side are fintech players building alternative models that try to bypass traditional economics. On the other side are upgraded legacy systems and real-time payment networks, which are closing the gap in settlement speed and efficiency.

The more alternatives that exist, the harder it becomes to defend premium fee structures. At the same time, the push for transparency in payment economics is growing louder. Merchants want clarity. Regulators want competition. And large platforms want leverage. Many countries are encouraging domestic payment rails, reducing the dependence on U.S.-based networks. Central banks continue exploring digital currency pilots, and regulators increasingly view the Visa-Mastercard ecosystem as a duopoly that may need intervention.

Then comes stablecoins.

Reports that Walmart and Amazon explored issuing their USD-pegged stablecoins are a reminder that the largest platforms in the world have the scale to reroute payment economics. If they can keep settlement inside their ecosystems, they could reduce the reliance on card networks and potentially keep more of the transaction value for themselves.

Visa Has Been Slipping

The V stock’s performance reflects this shift in sentiment. Year to date, shares have moved down 13.7%, underperforming the S&P 500’s 4.1% fall. Mastercard has also struggled, slipping 12.7%, while the industry has dropped 19.6%, whereas American Express has lost around 17%.

Some of the weaknesses reflect institutional repositioning, with several large investors trimming exposure and taking a more cautious near-term view. Geopolitical concerns have added to the pressure, particularly the Middle East conflict and its impacts on energy prices. Rising oil prices can quickly feed inflation fears and raise doubts about consumer spending, which tends to hit payment stocks early. However, following President Trump and Iran’s agreement to a two-week ceasefire, energy prices are expected to cool down in the near term.

YTD Price Performance – V, MA, AXP, Industry & S&P 500

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Wall Street Still Believes Visa Has Room to Run

Even with the pullback, analysts remain largely constructive. Visa currently trades below the average analyst price target of $398.47, suggesting an upside of 31.4%. The range is wide, with the high target at $450 and the low at $330, reflecting different risk views, but the consensus direction remains positive.

The optimism is reinforced by earnings expectations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS suggests year-over-year growth of 11.9% and 13.2%, respectively. Revenue expectations indicate growth of 11.3% in fiscal 2026 and 10.4% in fiscal 2027. Visa beat earnings estimates in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 2.1%. The consistency comes from a model that monetizes transactions without taking credit risks.

Visa Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Visa Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Visa Inc. Quote

Drivers Behind Visa’s Growth Momentum

A key force behind Visa’s momentum is its Value-Added Services (“VAS”) business, which has grown into a real earnings driver. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, VAS revenues climbed 28% year over year in constant dollars to $3.2 billion, fueled by strong demand for advisory services, fraud prevention, risk tools and marketing solutions. The expansion strengthens Visa’s revenue mix by reducing the reliance on pure processing fees. With the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games approaching, the demand for marketing and analytics could accelerate, helping Visa monetize event-driven spending while tightening its ties with merchants and partners.

Visa is also pairing growth with aggressive shareholder returns. In the last reported quarter, it returned $5.1 billion to investors, including $3.8 billion in buybacks and $1.3 billion in dividends. As of Dec. 31, the company had $21.1 billion remaining under its repurchase authorization. Its dividend yield now stands at 0.89%, higher than Mastercard’s 0.70% and above the industry average of 0.83%, though American Express remains ahead at 1.24%.

On stablecoins, Visa has chosen to participate rather than fight. Instead of treating digital currencies as a direct threat, it is working to integrate them into its platform and keep activity flowing through its acceptance network. In early March, Visa and Bridge, a stablecoin infrastructure platform owned by Stripe, announced an expansion of their global card issuance partnership.

The initiative allows fintech developers to issue stablecoin-linked Visa cards, widening the set of companies that can build payment products on Visa’s rails. Banks are not the only focus. Fintech developers and digital wallet providers can also launch card programs that connect stablecoin balances to Visa’s merchant network. By doing this, Visa positions itself to speed up settlement, reduce foreign exchange friction and keep cross-border payment volume from drifting to blockchain-only alternatives.

Risks to Watch

The risks, however, are not going away. Regulatory scrutiny is a major concern. In the United States, the Department of Justice has accused Visa and Mastercard of using market dominance to maintain elevated merchant fees, and ongoing legal battles and settlement discussions keep uncertainty alive. The proposed Credit Card Competition Act could also reshape routing rules, potentially changing how payment networks capture value.

Europe has been another sensitive area. In June 2025, the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London ruled that Visa and Mastercard’s multi-lateral interchange fees breached European competition law. The U.K. Payment Systems Regulator is expected to introduce fee caps, which could limit growth in that region. At the same time, several U.K. banks are exploring domestic payment alternatives, which could gradually reduce the reliance on the U.S. card networks.

Conclusion

Visa’s pullback has made the valuation more reasonable, but the stock still carries a premium that reflects both its strong execution and long-term positioning in digital payments. While competitive threats and regulatory pressure remain key overhangs, Visa’s steady earnings growth, expanding value-added services and aggressive capital returns keep the outlook constructive.

With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Visa looks best suited for patient investors waiting for a clearer entry point. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.