Cryptocurrencies

Visa May Support USDC Credit Card After Adding Circle to ‘Fast Track’ Program

Contributor
Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Published

Visa on Wednesday said it is linking its payments network of 60 million merchants to the USDC stablecoin developed by Centre, the consortium founded by Circle and Coinbase. The news was first reported by Forbes.

  • While Visa itself won’t custody any USDC, Circle will be working with Visa to help certain Visa credit card issuers integrate the USDC software into their platforms and send and receive USDC payments.
  • Eventually, Visa will support the issuance of a credit card that lets businesses send and receive USDC payments directly from any business using the card. 
  • Circle spokesperson Josh Hawkins confirmed the move via email, saying the companies were targeting a 2021 launch.
  • The companies will develop a corporate card that would let users spend USDC at vendors who accept Visa cards.
  • Visa head of crypto Cuy Sheffield confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Circle will issue the first Visa corporate card connected to USDC to enable their business clients to spend USDC from their corporate treasury at 60M merchants.”

Read more: USDC Stablecoin Issuer Centre Hires Wall Street Veteran David Puth as CEO

UPDATE (Dec. 2, 15:15 UTC): Added a comment from Circle and confirmation from Visa.

Related: USDC Stablecoin Issuer Centre Hires Wall Street Veteran David Puth as CEO

UPDATE (Dec. 2, 16:50 UTC): Corrected verb in the headline and fourth bullet point, since Visa does not issue cards.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017

    Chainalysis Chief Economist Phillip Gradwel joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017.

    17 hours ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular