Visa Inc. Reports Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $6.02 billion, or $3.14 per share. This compares with $4.57 billion, or $2.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Visa Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.34 billion or $3.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.1% to $11.23 billion from $9.59 billion last year.

Visa Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.02 Bln. vs. $4.57 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.14 vs. $2.32 last year. -Revenue: $11.23 Bln vs. $9.59 Bln last year.

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