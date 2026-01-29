Visa Inc. Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.853 billion, or $3.03 per share. This compares with $5.119 billion, or $2.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Visa Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.124 billion or $3.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.6% to $10.901 billion from $9.510 billion last year.

Visa Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.853 Bln. vs. $5.119 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.03 vs. $2.58 last year. -Revenue: $10.901 Bln vs. $9.510 Bln last year.

