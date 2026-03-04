Visa Expands Bridge Partnership to Boost Global Payment Reach

Visa Inc. V expanded its partnership with Bridge to launch stablecoin-linked Visa cards in more than 100 countries, substantially broadening its previous collaboration.

The initiative will enable users to spend their stablecoin balances directly across Visa’s extensive global merchant network. By connecting stablecoin wallets to Visa cards, the program removes the need for manual conversion into fiat before purchases. This makes digital assets more practical for everyday use.

Bridge will support the back-end infrastructure, converting stablecoins into local currency at the point of sale. This ensures merchants receive payments in fiat, while customers can seamlessly transact using their stablecoin holdings.

The wider rollout is aimed at simplifying real-world stablecoin usage and narrowing the gap between blockchain-based assets and traditional payment systems.

Strategically, the move deepens Visa’s presence in the digital asset space and expands its crypto-related payment capabilities worldwide. By integrating stablecoin functionality into its existing payments network, Visa continues to strengthen its leadership in the evolving digital payments landscape.

The collaboration further strengthens Visa’s innovation narrative, creates potential for incremental transaction growth and underscores its ability to adapt to shifting payment trends. While the near-term earnings impact may be limited, the initiative supports Visa’s long-term growth prospects.

V’s Price Performance

V’s shares have declined about 9% over the past year but outperformed the overall industry, which has decreased roughly 21% during the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

V’s Expensive Valuation

Visa trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 23.65, significantly above the industry average of 18.47. It carries a Value Score of D.

Estimate Movement for V

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for V’s fiscal second and third-quarter 2026 EPS has moved up 1 cent each over the past 30 days. The full-year fiscal 2026 EPS estimates have increased 2 cents while 2027 EPS moved up 1 cent during the same period. The consensus estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings and revenues suggest year-over-year growth, respectively.

V’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Visa’s stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

