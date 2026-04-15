Visa Expands Blockchain Payment With Tempo Validator Node Launch

Visa Inc. V announced that it has launched a validator node on Tempo, a new Layer-1 blockchain optimized for agentic commerce and machine-to-machine payments. The move marks a deeper step into blockchain infrastructure for Visa, as operating a validator node allows the company to directly operate blockchain. By running a validator node, Visa will help maintain the network’s security and performance.

V spent six months working with Tempo engineers to integrate its secure, in-house infrastructure with the Tempo network. This initiative is expected to enhance the reliability, resilience and performance required for emerging payment use cases.

Visa is joining the Tempo network as an early validator, along with Stripe and Zodia Custody, and is playing an important role in supporting the system during its initial phase. This early step could support future product innovation and expand its relevance as digital assets and automated transactions become more widely adopted.

Running a validator node gives the company deeper visibility into how blockchain-based payment systems function in real time. As a validator, Visa will earn rewards in stablecoins whenever it serves as the lead validator processing blocks. The validator node complements Visa’s endeavor to bring innovation to blockchain payments. Increased blockchain payments are expected to enable Visa to capture more transaction volume and earn higher transaction fees.

How Are Visa’s Peers Positioned?

American Express Company AXP has been exploring blockchain to enhance its existing payments and rewards ecosystem. AXP has focused on improving transaction transparency, efficiency, and payment capabilities through distributed ledger technology. AXP’s approach remains centered on integrating blockchain into customer-facing financial services rather than directly operating core infrastructure like validator nodes.

Mastercard Incorporated MA has taken a broader approach to digital assets by building capabilities around crypto payments, tokenization and blockchain-based settlement systems. MA has partnered with various platforms to enable card-based crypto transactions and support digital asset adoption. Mastercard’s strategy is focused on enabling access and building supporting infrastructure rather than directly validating blockchain transactions.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have lost 6% compared with the industry’s 19.1% decline.



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From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, above the industry average of 16.52. V carries a Value Score of C.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies an 11.9% jump from the year-ago period’s level.

Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.