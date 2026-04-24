Visa and Mastercard: Still the Widest Moats in Financial Services?

Key Points

With billions of cards, trillions of dollars in payment volume, and ubiquitous acceptance, Visa and Mastercard both possess incredible network effects.

Unless an emerging payment system is 10x better, these companies face minimal threat of disruption.

Investors can buy Visa and Mastercard shares at a time when they both trade off their peaks.

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Chances are that you have a Visa (NYSE: V) or Mastercard (NYSE: MA) credit or debit card in your wallet right now. These companies have come to dominate the payments landscape, and investors need to take notice.

According to research from The Motley Fool, Visa and Mastercard are two of the most valuable businesses in financial services. They have clearly achieved monster success.

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But do these companies still possess the widest economic moats in the industry?

Visa and Mastercard are essential to the economy

It's impossible not to come away impressed by the competitive positions that Visa and Mastercard have built. Combined, there are 8.4 billion of their cards in use in virtually every part of the globe, as they are accepted at 175 million merchant locations. During the last three months of 2025, Visa processed $4.5 trillion in payment volume, while Mastercard handled $2.8 trillion.

Consequently, both companies have powerful network effects that support their success. I believe this impressive trait indeed gives Visa and Mastercard the widest moats in the financial sector.

Both payments ecosystems become more valuable for everyone involved as the number of stakeholders rises. This can include the banks that issue their cards, merchants that accept them as a method of payment, and consumers who use them to transact.

This setup also supports their incredible profitability, as their payment platforms lend themselves to scalability. Visa's quarterly operating margin averaged 67% in the past five years, while Mastercard's was 57%.

Disruption is unlikely anytime soon

The network effects that Visa and Mastercard have are so hard to topple because they indicate tremendous buy-in across the economy. These companies essentially provide mission-critical infrastructure for commerce.

I believe it's extremely unlikely that Visa and Mastercard will get disrupted. Critics will argue that stablecoins pose a threat. While these have utility in certain situations, like cross-border transactions, they won't affect these two companies anytime soon.

People love the rewards and perks that credit cards bring them, an incentivized behavior that is difficult to change. Card-accepting merchants benefit from increased sales and enhanced security. And the banks that issue these cards generate valuable fee and interest income.

Unless a new payments system emerges that's essentially 10x better -- a daunting task given that it would need to sign up merchants and consumers simultaneously without providing value to either at the beginning -- Visa and Mastercard face minimal threat. All the credit goes to their wide moats, characterized by unrivaled network effects.

Is it time to buy these financial stocks?

Visa trades 17% off its peak (as of April 21), while Mastercard is 15% below its record. As a result, investors can buy their shares at price-to-earnings ratios that have contracted in the last several months.

While market-crushing gains will be hard to achieve because of how large these businesses are, they can instantly boost the quality of one's portfolio. This decreases risk.

Should you buy stock in Visa right now?

Before you buy stock in Visa, consider this:

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.