Visa and Klarna Launch Innovative Card With Hybrid Features

A global leader in digital payments, Visa Inc. V recently unveiled an innovative debit card with Klarna designed to give customers greater payment flexibility. They launched their next-generation debit card in Money 20/20 Europe. The Klarna Card, which is powered by Visa Flexible Credential and issued by WebBank, is a blend of features that allows consumers immediate debit payment, Pay in 4 or Pay Later options. It also allows users to store their money in an FDIC-insured wallet.

This card is undergoing trial in the United States, collecting user feedback to enhance the product before its wider launch in the United States and Europe later this year. The card will give users a unique spending experience that works seamlessly both online and in-store at more than 150 million merchants worldwide that accept Visa.

This partnership marks a strategic move toward connecting the traditional banking system with cutting-edge fintech solutions. Klarna’s aim is to provide responsible financial options as an alternative to traditional credit, while Visa’s extensive global network will help make this hybrid product widely accessible.

Trending among Gen Z and millennials, buy now pay later (BNPL) is gaining popularity worldwide. As per Research and Markets, the BNPL payment market in Europe is expected to grow by 12.4% on an annual basis to reach $191.3 billion in 2025.

By integrating BNPL directly into a Visa-powered debit card, Visa could tap into new volumes and attract a fresh wave of customers. V's payments volume increased 8% year over year on a constant-dollar basis in the fiscal second quarter due to expanding operations across the United States, Europe, CEMEA and LAC regions. In the same quarter, on a constant-dollar basis, the cross-border volume of Visa rose 13% year over year.

