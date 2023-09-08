Virtus Total Return Fund (ZTR) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Virtus Total Return Fund said on August 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on September 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.86%, the lowest has been 9.48%, and the highest has been 23.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.23 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.38%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtus Total Return Fund. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZTR is 0.23%, a decrease of 3.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.80% to 21,855K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 4,452K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,386K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZTR by 1.76% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 4,424K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,213K shares, representing a decrease of 17.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZTR by 23.35% over the last quarter.

Yakira Capital Management holds 1,931K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,066K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZTR by 8.22% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund holds 1,487K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,527K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZTR by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Clough Capital Partners L P holds 1,243K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZTR by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Virtus Total Return Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.is a diversified closed-end fund whose investment objective is capital appreciation, with income as a secondary objective. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. has been the investment adviser, and Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.and Newfleet Asset Management, LLChave been subadvisers to the Fund since December 9, 2011. Performance and characteristics prior to December 9, 2011 were attained by the previous adviser using a different investment strategy.

