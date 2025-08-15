Virtus Investment's July AUM Inches Up Sequentially on Net Inflows

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. VRTS announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $170.8 billion for July 2025, up slightly from the June 30, 2025, level. The rise was primarily due to positive net flows in exchange-traded funds and institutional accounts, partially offset by net outflows in U.S. retail funds, retail separate accounts and global funds.

The company offered services to $1.8 billion of other fee-earning assets. This was excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance.

Virtus Investment’s Performance Breakdown by Product Type

In July 2025, Virtus Investment’s open-end fund balance decreased by nearly 1% from the prior month to $55.3 billion. Nevertheless, the closed-end fund balance increased 1% to $10.6 billion.

The Institutional accounts balance fell slightly to $57 billion on a sequential basis. Retail separate accounts balance of $47.4 billion rose 1.2% from the prior month.

Our Take on VRTS

The company’s integrated multi-boutique business model, operating in a rapidly growing industry, is likely to support its performance. Further, the decline in operating expenses is expected to support Virtus Investment’s bottom line in the near term.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR reported AUM of $299.8 billion for July 2025. This reflected a marginal increase from June 30, 2025.

By asset class, VCTR’s U.S. mid-cap equity AUM increased 1% from the June level to $31.9 billion. The U.S. small-cap equity AUM of $12.6 billion declined 4.4% sequentially. The global/non-U.S. equity AUM rose slightly to $25.8 billion. The U.S. large-cap equity AUM increased marginally to $62.3 billion.

Invesco IVZ also released its preliminary AUM for July 2025. The company’s AUM of $2,024.5 billion as of July 31, 2025, increased 1.2% from the previous month.

IVZ’s AUM was impacted by favorable market returns, resulting in a $22 billion increase in the metric. However, FX decreased the AUM balance by $8.5 billion.

