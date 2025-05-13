Virtus Investment's April AUM Balance Declines on Net Outflows

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. VRTS announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $163.7 billion for April 2025, down 2.2% from the March 31, 2025, level. The decline was primarily due to net outflows in US retail funds, institutional accounts, retail separate accounts and global funds, partially offset by positive net flows of exchange-traded funds.



The company offered services to $2.1 billion of other fee-earning assets. This was excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance.

Virtus Investment’s Performance Breakdown by Product Type

In April 2025, Virtus Investment’s open-end fund balance decreased 1.6% from the prior month to $52.7 billion. Also, the closed-end fund balance declined marginally to $10.2 billion.



Further, the Institutional accounts balance fell 2.1% sequentially to $55.5 billion. Retail separate accounts balance of $45.3 billion dipped 3.4% from the prior month.

Our Take on VRTS

The company’s integrated multi-boutique business model, operating in a rapidly growing industry, is likely to support its performance. However, the decline in AUM raises concerns. Also, elevated operating expenses are expected to hurt Virtus Investment’s bottom line in the near term.

VRTS Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Over the past six months, shares of Virtus Investment have plunged 26.8% compared with the industry’s 9.4% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Virtus Investment carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Performance of Other Asset Managers

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary AUM of $1.53 trillion as of April 30, 2025, which decreased marginally from the prior month.



The decline in BEN’s AUM balance was due to the impact of preliminary long-term net outflows of $10 billion, inclusive of $10 billion long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management, partially offset by the positive impact of foreign exchange.



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW announced its preliminary AUM of $1.56 trillion for April 2025. The figure reflected a sequential marginal decrease compared to the prior month.



At the end of April, TROW’s equity products totaled $767 billion, a marginal decrease from the previous month. Fixed income (including money market) grew 1% to $198 billion.

