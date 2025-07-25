Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $42.4 million, or $6.12 per share. This compares with $17.6 million, or $2.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $43.3 million or $6.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.2% to $210.5 million from $224.4 million last year.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.4 Mln. vs. $17.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.12 vs. $2.43 last year. -Revenue: $210.5 Mln vs. $224.4 Mln last year.

