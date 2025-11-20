Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PFFA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (Symbol: PFFA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.34, changing hands as low as $21.28 per share. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFFA's low point in its 52 week range is $19.20 per share, with $22.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.33.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.