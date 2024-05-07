Virtual Summit to Explore Active Management

The era of the actively managed ETF is upon us. Therefore, VettaFi and SS&C ALPS will be hosting a virtual summit to dig into the active management phenomenon.

Net inflows into actively managed ETFs set a record in the first quarter: $65 billion. Commenting on actively managed fixed income ETFs, VettaFi Head of Research Todd Rosenbluth noted, “While one-third [of advisors] had less than 10% of their fixed income ETF exposure tied to active management, 28% had more than half of their exposure.”

Virtual Summit to Reveal Critical Active Management Insight

The virtual summit will provide attendees with access to thought leaders and experts. Accordingly, attendees will gain critical understanding for how active management could boost their portfolio.

Sessions will dig into munis beyond their tax benefits, unpack the complex REIT space, and explore the rise of active ETFs. They will also examine why actively managed fixed income is having a moment in 2024.

Lineup of Experts

The virtual summit will feature an array of experts and thought leaders. The ETF Store president Nate Geraci, GSI Capital Advisor’s Nick Tannura, Smith Capital’s Gibson Smith, and Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s Greg Steier will all be on hand. SS&C ALPS will be sending its Chief ETF Strategist Paul Baiocchi, CFA, as well as Eric Hewitt, Karl Zeller, and Laton Spahr, CFA.

Explore the dynamic landscape of active ETFs and register today to hold your spot for the May 16 virtual summit. Registration is free and will give you access to replays.

