Virtual Mind Holding Gains Approval for Key Resolutions

November 18, 2024 — 05:42 am EST

Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited (HK:1520) has released an update.

Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited has successfully passed all resolutions proposed at their extraordinary general meeting, held on November 18, 2024. The resolutions, including the share consolidation and significant agreements for subscription and share transfer, were unanimously supported by shareholders. This marks a pivotal moment for the company as it moves forward with these strategic initiatives.

