Virtu Financial (VIRT) Moves 5.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Virtu Financial (VIRT) shares ended the last trading session 5.2% higher at $41.63. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Virtu Financial stock witnessed a price rise, driven by strength in its advanced proprietary technology platform and highly scalable operating model. The company has built a robust, multi-asset, multi-currency infrastructure that integrates directly with exchanges, liquidity centers and clients, enabling efficient market making and execution services globally. Its automation across trading, risk management and transaction processing allows it to handle high volumes with minimal incremental cost, reinforcing its position as a low-cost liquidity provider. This technological edge supports rapid deployment of strategies, expansion into new asset classes and consistent operational efficiency, which collectively enhance profitability and market reach.

Another key strength lies in Virtu Financial’s diversified business model and global presence across asset classes and geographies, which reduces dependence on any single market while enabling the firm to capitalize on opportunities across varying market conditions. The firm operates in equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, options, and digital assets, serving clients across more than 50 countries and hundreds of trading venues.



This high-speed trading company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -6.2%. Revenues are expected to be $514.64 million, up 3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Virtu Financial, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on VIRT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Virtu Financial is part of the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. PJT Partners (PJT), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.5% higher at $131.26. PJT has returned -14.5% in the past month.

For PJT Partners, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.36. This represents a change of +29.5% from what the company reported a year ago. PJT Partners currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.