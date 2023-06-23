Virtu Financial (VIRT) Launches Alert+ to Enhance Liquidity

Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT recently launched Alert+, enhancing POSIT Alert by sourcing non-displayed liquidity for clients. The company provides liquidity to clients in the global markets through its unique suite of transparent products.

Virtu’s existing network of block indications, known as POSIT Alert, assists clients in leveraging opportunities related to block trades. Through the integration of Alert+, front-end users can take advantage of non-displayed liquidity and route residual shares to the Covert execution algorithm upon a match in POSIT Alert.

This move bodes well for Virtu Financial as enhancement in its products should boost the top line in the future. With increasing hidden liquidity worldwide, users cannot take advantage of better-priced stocks. With Alert+, trade execution will result in improved profitability for clients. Robust user outcomes and improved satisfaction will lead to loyal customers for Virtu Financial.

Alert+ and Virtu’s Covert execution algorithm will allow traders to automate trade matching and reduce the risk of a delay in executing orders. Traders now no longer have to search for non-displayed liquidity, thanks to Alert+ capabilities.

This new launch highlights Virtu’s unwavering focus on developing cutting-edge technologies to deliver liquidity to markets and transparent trading solutions to clients. This should help further solidify its market-leading position as a financial services provider by enhancing its core value proposition, that is, its technology platform.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

VIRT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Shares of Virtu Financial have gained 4.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 4.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Top-Ranked Players

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader finance space are Axos Financial, Inc. AX, Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE and WisdomTree, Inc. WT. Each of these companies presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Axos Financial is a consumer and business banking product provider based in Las Vegas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AX’s 2023 earnings indicates a 16.1% year-over-year increase.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Forge Global offers marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for participants in the private market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FRGE’s 2023 earnings indicates a 27.9% year-over-year improvement.

Headquartered in New York, WisdomTree is a global financial innovator. It provides a wide range of suite of exchange-traded products and other solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WT’s 2023 earnings suggests 34.6% year-over-year growth.

