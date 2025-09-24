Is Virtu Financial (VIRT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Virtu Financial (VIRT). VIRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is VIRT's P/B ratio of 3.32. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.80. Over the past year, VIRT's P/B has been as high as 4.39 and as low as 3.24, with a median of 3.90.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. VIRT has a P/S ratio of 1.58. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.5.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Virtu Financial's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, VIRT looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

