Virtu Financial Inc. Reports Advance In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $139.86 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $94.06 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Virtu Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $294.45 million or $1.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.3% to $969.88 million from $834.28 million last year.

Virtu Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $139.86 Mln. vs. $94.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.54 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $969.88 Mln vs. $834.28 Mln last year.

