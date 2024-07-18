Virtu Financial Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $128.117 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $29.544 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Virtu Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $135.291 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.6 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.7% to $692.985 million from $506.854 million last year.

Virtu Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $128.117 Mln. vs. $29.544 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.71 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $692.985 Mln vs. $506.854 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.