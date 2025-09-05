Virtu Financial Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VIRT

In trading on Friday, shares of Virtu Financial Inc Class A (Symbol: VIRT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.37, changing hands as low as $38.64 per share. Virtu Financial Inc Class A shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIRT's low point in its 52 week range is $29.82 per share, with $45.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.88.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.