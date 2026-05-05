VIRT Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates on Execution Services Unit Strength

Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.9%. The bottom line increased 72.3% year over year.

Adjusted Net Trading Income rose 58.2% year over year to $786.5 million, surpassing the consensus estimate by 37.5%.

The strong quarterly results can be attributed to the improved commissions and technology services revenues. Strong performance in both the Market Making and Execution Services segments, driven by increased trading activity, also contributed to the upside. However, an increased expense level partially offset the positives.

Virtu Financial, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Virtu Financial, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Virtu Financial, Inc. Quote

Virtu Financial’s Q1 Performance Details

Revenues from commissions, net and technology services rose 23.3% year over year to $186.6 million. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate of $163.2 million.

Interest and dividend income of $127.5 million increased 16.9% year over year but missed both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate of $128.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 62.7% year over year to $520.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved year over year to 66.2% from 64.4% a year ago.

Total operating expenses rose 11.7% year over year to $685.8 million, but were lower than our estimate of $771.7 million. The increase was due to higher costs related to communication and data processing, as well as employee compensation and payroll taxes.

Q1 Segmental Update

Market Making: Adjusted net trading income totaled $637.1 million in the first quarter, climbing 66.8% year over year. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $446 million. The unit’s revenues increased 32.5% year over year to $915.7 million, beating both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate of $815.6 million.

Execution Services: The unit recorded adjusted net trading income of $149.5 million in the quarter under review, representing an increase of 29.8% year over year. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126 million and our estimate of $125.1 million. The unit’s total revenues rose 32.7% year over year to $187.1 million, beating both the consensus estimate and our estimate of $156.6 million.

Financial Update (As of March 31, 2026)

Virtu Financial ended the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $973.2 million, down 8.3% from the 2025 year-end level. Total assets increased to $25.1 billion from $20.2 billion at the end of 2025.

Long-term borrowings, net, amounted to $2 billion, down 0.7% from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2025. Short-term borrowings totaled $155 million.

Total equity of $2.2 billion was up from the 2025-end level of $2 billion.

Share Repurchase & Dividend Update

Virtu Financial did not buy back shares in the first quarter of 2026. It announced a quarterly cash dividend of 24 cents per share, payable on June 15, 2026, to its shareholders of record as of June 1.

VIRT’s Zacks Rank

VIRT currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

How Did Peers Perform?

Several companies in the Finance space, including RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR, AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF and The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. HIG, have already reported their financial results for the March quarter of 2026. Here’s how they had performed:

RenaissanceRe reported first-quarter 2026 operating income of $13.75 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.2%. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s operating loss of $1.49. Total operating revenues declined 16.6% year over year to $2.6 billion. The top line missed the consensus mark by 10.6%. RNR’s quarterly earnings were aided by a decline in expenses and strong underwriting performance in both segments. Improved combined ratio and fee income contributed to the upside. However, the upside was partly offset by lower net premiums earned across both segments.

AMERISAFE reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of 50 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents. The bottom line declined 16.7% year over year. Operating revenues increased 7.9% year over year to $81.75 million but missed the consensus estimate by 0.9%. AMSF’s quarterly result was affected by higher expenses and weaker underwriting margins, with additional pressure from lower fee income and weaker investment income. Stronger premium growth partially offsets the downside.

Hartford posted first-quarter fiscal 2026 core earnings per share of $3.09, up 40.5% from $2.20 in the prior-year quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29 by 6.1%. Operating revenues totaled $5.09 billion, up 7% year over year, but missed the consensus mark by 2.1%. HIG’s weaker-than-expected results were caused by less favorable prior-year reserve development, higher expenses and pressure in Employee Benefits. The negatives were partially offset by high demand for expensive risk events, stronger investment income and a massive turnaround in Personal Insurance.

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