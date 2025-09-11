VirnetX To Move Stock Listing From NYSE To Nasdaq On September 23

(RTTNews) - VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) announced it will voluntarily transfer its stock listing from the New York Stock Exchange to Nasdaq, effective after market close on September 22, 2025.

Trading on Nasdaq will begin on or about September 23, 2025, under the same ticker symbol "VHC."

CEO and President Kendall Larsen said the move positions VirnetX alongside some of the world's most innovative and valuable technology companies.

VHC currently trades at $18.24 or 4.41% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.