Virginia National Q4 Profit Down

January 26, 2024 — 12:00 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (VABK) on Friday announced fourth-quarter earnings that declined year-over-year.

The company reported a net income of $3.2 million or $0.59 per share for the quarter, a decrease from last year's profit of $7.1 million or $1.32 per share.

Gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2023, totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of $156.3 million, or 16.7%, compared to December 31, 2022, and an increase of $72.1 million, or 7.1%, compared to September 30, 2023.

