Is Virco Manufacturing (VIRC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Virco Manufacturing (VIRC). VIRC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.17, which compares to its industry's average of 15.48. Over the last 12 months, VIRC's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.67 and as low as 4.22, with a median of 6.26.

Another notable valuation metric for VIRC is its P/B ratio of 2.97. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.79. Over the past year, VIRC's P/B has been as high as 3.16 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.86.

Finally, our model also underscores that VIRC has a P/CF ratio of 8.86. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15.23. Over the past 52 weeks, VIRC's P/CF has been as high as 9.44 and as low as 2.28, with a median of 5.91.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Virco Manufacturing's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that VIRC is an impressive value stock right now.

